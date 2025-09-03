Hearts will be bumping and feet furiously pedalling when Warwickshire hosts stage four of the Lloyds Tour of Britain men’s cycle race tomorrow (Friday).

Since beginning in 1945, the Lloyds Tour has become the most-anticipated men’s cycling competition in the UK.

The race that tests not just a cyclist's endurance but also their mental resilience as they face tough inclines and strenuous miles.

It kicked off in Suffolk on Tuesday and finishes in Newport on Sunday.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 05/09/2018 - Cycling - OVO Energy Tour of Britain - Stage 4: Nuneaton to Royal Leamington Spa - Kineton.

The Warwickshire leg stretches from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, with riders starting the 116.2 mile route at 10.30am on Friday and weaving through all five of the county’s districts.

The day’s intermediate sprint will come after 85 kilometres of racing on Rugby Road in Cubbington, before the climbing starts in earnest in the second part of the stage, with the first categorised climb at Friz Hill, between Wellesbourne and Compton Verney. Lead cars are expected just before 1pm.

From Kineton the route heads south to Shipston-on-Stour, with the next climb of Fant Hill at Upper Brailes, soon after, followed almost immediately by Sun Rising Hill and onto the Edgehill escarpment.

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 07/09/2024 - Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain 2024 - Stage 5: The West Northamptonshire Stage Northampton to Northampton - Matt Holmes (Great Britain), Connor Swift (INEOS Grenadiers), Rasmus Pedersen (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale DT) in the breakaway

The challenging finale will see riders tackling the 700-metre climb of Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, averaging almost nine per cent gradient on three occasions in the closing kilometres, making for a great location to see the riders at their limit on multiple occasions.

The race is expected to end around 3pm.

Competition will be as fierce as ever, but just to make it extra emotional it will be Welsh cycle legend Geraint Thomas’s last race before the 39-year-old retires.

“It’s just crazy, really,” the Olympian told the PA news agency. “I’m lucky the Lloyds Tour of Britain comes at the end of the season almost, so I can finish my career on home roads…

“The last stage goes past Maindy (the outdoor velodrome where Thomas learned his craft), it goes within 100 metres of mum and dad’s house, it goes past the pub where I had my first pint. Well, my first legal pint. It will be an amazing way to finish, and it certainly feels like the right time.”

Find out more about the route on Friday here.

