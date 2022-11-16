When and where Christmas lights are being switch on in Stratford and south Warwickshire 2022
IT’S that time of year when south Warwickshire’s towns and villages flick the switch on their Christmas lights to start getting everyone into a festive mood.
As is usual, there is a whole array of entertainment planned around the switch-on events, including Christmas fairs, music and the occasional appearance of Santa.
Here’s a quick guide to what’s happening and when.
Stratford
Lighting-up: Saturday, 19th November, 5.15pm.
Where: Top of Bridge Street.
Entertainment: From 10am to 7pm including Father Christmas on his sleigh, a giant snow globe photo opportunity, live music, roaming festive entertainment, artisan food stalls.
Studley
Lighting-up: Friday, 25th November, 6.30pm.
Where: Studley Village Hall.
Entertainment: Christmas Market at Millennium Square, 2pm-8pm plus children’s lantern parade, carols and live music.
Kineton
When: 25th November.
Where: Village centre.
Entertainment: Christmas tree trail lit throughout the village.
Henley
Lighting-up: Saturday, 26th November, 5pm.
Where: Market Cross.
Entertainment: Carols and mulled wine.
Wellesbourne
When: Saturday, 26th November, 6.15pm.
Where: Village centre.
Entertainment: Christmas fair with stalls from 2pm at village hall and the Precinct.
Alcester
When: Sunday, 27th November, 4pm.
Where: St Nicholas’ Church gates, High Street.
Entertainment: Carols with Alcester Victoria Silver Band. Mulled wine and mince pies served at Alcester Town Hall afterwards.
Bidford
When: Sunday, 27th November, from 5pm.
Where: Bidford War Memorial.
Entertainment: Stalls and family activities including Bretforton Silver Band, community choir, fire eater, Morris dancers, Santa’s grotto and refreshments.
Southam
When: Sunday, 27th November, 5pm Where: Town centre.
Entertainment: Christmas fair with various stalls from 2pm.
Shipston
When: Friday, 2nd December, 6pm. Where: High Street.
Entertainment: Rotary Victorian Christmas Fayre with stalls and entertainment from 6pm to 8pm
Chipping Campden
When: Sunday, 4th December, at dusk.
Where: Town centre.
Entertainment: Lighting of the Christmas tree. Christmas market 10am-5pm in and around the Market Square, town hall and High Street.