IT’S that time of year when south Warwickshire’s towns and villages flick the switch on their Christmas lights to start getting everyone into a festive mood.

As is usual, there is a whole array of entertainment planned around the switch-on events, including Christmas fairs, music and the occasional appearance of Santa.

Here’s a quick guide to what’s happening and when.

Christmas lights in Stratford.

Stratford

Lighting-up: Saturday, 19th November, 5.15pm.

Where: Top of Bridge Street.

Entertainment: From 10am to 7pm including Father Christmas on his sleigh, a giant snow globe photo opportunity, live music, roaming festive entertainment, artisan food stalls.

Studley

Lighting-up: Friday, 25th November, 6.30pm.

Where: Studley Village Hall.

Entertainment: Christmas Market at Millennium Square, 2pm-8pm plus children’s lantern parade, carols and live music.

Kineton

When: 25th November.

Where: Village centre.

Entertainment: Christmas tree trail lit throughout the village.

Henley

Lighting-up: Saturday, 26th November, 5pm.

Where: Market Cross.

Entertainment: Carols and mulled wine.

Wellesbourne

When: Saturday, 26th November, 6.15pm.

Where: Village centre.

Entertainment: Christmas fair with stalls from 2pm at village hall and the Precinct.

Alcester

When: Sunday, 27th November, 4pm.

Where: St Nicholas’ Church gates, High Street.

Entertainment: Carols with Alcester Victoria Silver Band. Mulled wine and mince pies served at Alcester Town Hall afterwards.

Bidford

When: Sunday, 27th November, from 5pm.

Where: Bidford War Memorial.

Entertainment: Stalls and family activities including Bretforton Silver Band, community choir, fire eater, Morris dancers, Santa’s grotto and refreshments.

Southam

When: Sunday, 27th November, 5pm Where: Town centre.

Entertainment: Christmas fair with various stalls from 2pm.

Shipston

When: Friday, 2nd December, 6pm. Where: High Street.

Entertainment: Rotary Victorian Christmas Fayre with stalls and entertainment from 6pm to 8pm

Chipping Campden

When: Sunday, 4th December, at dusk.

Where: Town centre.

Entertainment: Lighting of the Christmas tree. Christmas market 10am-5pm in and around the Market Square, town hall and High Street.