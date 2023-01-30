Regional carrier Flybe has ceased trading and all scheduled flights have been cancelled.

What does this mean for travellers?

How many people are affected?

Flybe was scheduled to serve 17 destinations across the UK and Europe in 2023, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

The airline operated seven daily flights at Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, to Amsterdam, Belfast, Newcastle and Newquay

Next week Flybe was scheduled to operate 292 flights, equating to over 22,700 seats.

Flights have been cancelled (Peter Byrne/PA) (62134160)

What should I do?

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made the announcement the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.

It urged ticket-holders to instead check its website for the latest information.

What if I booked with a credit card?

If booked directly with Flybe and paid by credit card passengers may be protected under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 and should contact their card issuer for further information

Those who booked tickets costing more than £100 will be able to claim from their credit card provider.

What if I booked with a debit card or ticket under £100?

If the tickets were under £100 or booked with a debit card, passengers can try to use chargeback from their bank or card provider.

I have travel insurance, what should I do?

Passengers should check if their policy includes Scheduled Airline Failure Insurance (SAFI) cover.

If travel insurance includes cover, customers should contact their insurer

What is SAFI?

A policy may simply cover the cost of the original tickets purchased or any unused portion, or the additional cost of purchasing new flights, such as new tickets for travel back to the UK.

They type of protection provided may vary depending on the type of policy taken out.

What if I booked through a third party?

If a passenger did not book directly with Flybe and purchased their tickets through a third party, they should contact their booking or travel agent in the first instance.

They may have provided SAFI as part of the booking.

Can the Government step in?

According to Which?, “very few” passengers flying Flybe will be on Atol protected packages so the government is unlikely to step in and repatriate those abroad or provide refunds.

What is the Atol scheme?

Atol provides protection to holidaymakers when travel firms collapse.

What protection does it offer?

If a business collapses while you are on holiday, the scheme will make sure you can finish your holiday and return home.

Customers who have not yet left home will be given a refund or replacement holiday.