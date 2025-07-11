What’s on in Stratford district this weekend - theatre, fete and rowing races

If you stand the heat, then there’s some great places to visit this weekend.

The oarsome crew of the ‘Hawaii Over 50’ team showed what the fun regattsa is all about. Photo: Mark Williamson

Cheer on the rowers

STRATFORD Boat Club’s Fun Regatta is on the River Avon on Saturday.

Twenty crews, with just three hours of training, will compete in a number of ‘side by side’ races - often in wacky fancy dress.

Organiser Adam Franklin said: “We’d like to encourage everybody to come down to the boat club or the river to support the crews. It is great to watch as there’s lots of splashing, some crazy outfits and plenty of competitive banter!”

Racing starts at 9am with the victors expected to be crowned by 5pm.

Watch a play

THE final part of Stratford playwright Danny Masewicz’s Polish trilogy comes to the Bear Pit Theatre from 9th to 12th July

Presented by Stratford Polish community group Copernicana and firstlight theatre, My Child, Oh My Child (Moje Dziecko, O Moje Dziecko) follows the stunning Under Katyń (2023) and the acclaimed Do Not Forget Me (2024).

This deeply moving drama takes us on a journey of love, loss, and reunion. With inspiration drawn from real stories recorded by Copernicana, this play is as poignant as it is powerful. Masewicz’s own life - he was born to a Polish mother but adopted by a British couple - becomes the heart of the drama which also interweaves the experiences of other Polish residents of Stratford.

Looking very western at a previous Ebrington Fete. Photo: Mark Williamson

Fantastic fete

EBRINGTON’S traditional village fete, with live music and a family dog show, will be taking place on Saturday, 12th July.

The action, which also includes classic vehicles, a bouncy castle, food and drink, stalls, bar and the Flowers of Ilmington Ladies Morris Dancers, takes place at the village cricket ground.

And, as it is a traditional fete, you can also expect a raffle and the chance to buy some jams and preserves or pick up some plants for your garden.

It will run from 2pm to 5pm.

Blooms and children

INSTEAD of holding its usual scarecrow festival, Oversley Green is this year hosting Blooming Marvelous Oversley, a showcase of flowers in recycled vessels, from barbecues to potties.

As part of the event, a Children’s Day is being held on Sunday (13th July, from 2pm) to inspire young minds to explore the world of plants through a spot the flowerpot competition, educational packs, and a chance to admire the floral displays.

Attend a thoughtful festival

ALSO Festival is on at Park Far, Compton Verney this weekend. One for thinkers and doers, the weekend festival offers an array of talks and activities, including crafts and scoffing delicious foods and wild swimming and connecting with nature via the Capability Brown surroundings. There’s music and comedy too, including Dom Joly, Marcel LuCont and Robin Ince and party band Molotov Jukebox.

Our pick: Two of the many talks that caught our eye include music journalist Miranda Sawyer on the soundtracks from her life; and Jamie Tahsin’s Clown World – part Gonzo journalism, part masculinity rabbit hole, the award-winning documentary director, producer and journalist took a four-year dive into the world of Andrew Tate.