It's the question on the lips of everyone looking forward to June's historic four-day bank holiday weekend - what will the weather be like for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

Whether you're organising a street party, heading to one of the bigger commemorative events or just looking forward to being with friends and family, there's no doubt the entire experience will be much improved with wall-to-wall sunshine, warm temperatures and not a drop of rain.

But will we be digging out the sun cream and setting the barbecue sizzling to celebrate The Queen's 70-year reign?

Could it be sun, sand and sunny skies for early June? Photo: iStock?

Former BBC weatherman John Hammond, from digital weather service Weathertrending, suggests there could be reason for 'optimism' around Jubilee forecasts.

While May has so far failed to deliver much in the way of consistently warm weather - with temperatures frequently below average and plenty of cloud - the end of the month and early June suggests there could be a change coming.

The four-day official Jubilee weekend takes place between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5.

Releasing its long range forecasts for the end of May and the start of next month - the Met Office is also predicting a 'reasonable amount' of fine and dry weather could be on the cards.

The Met Office has released its first long range forecasts for early June. Photo: iStock.

While there may be a north west/ south east divide across England between May 20 and May 29 with the best of the weather in the south, it says, temperatures indicate they will return to near average for the end of the month for almost all areas while 'some warmer spells' are also possible at times.

And while the country's meteorological office cautions against giving more detailed, regional forecasts no more than five days in advance - because activity out in the Atlantic that can throw local predictions off-course - it's UK-wide forecast for the first week of June will give Jubilee organisers up and down the country some cause for (an extra) celebration.

Will we be huddling under umbrellas in June?

From Monday, May 30 - just three days away from the start of official celebrations - the Met Office says trends suggest more 'settled' patterns could be on the way where the weather overall will be drier for England going into the start of June.

This, say forecasters studying ensemble models, will generally lead to 'fine and dry weather' across much of the country, albeit as this is the UK after all, some showers will 'be possible' it adds.

Specifically referring to the start of June, the currently long-range forecast says: "Temperatures will probably be warm or very warm at first but may become nearer to average though mid-June, with some warm spells remaining possible."