HOSTS who took in Ukrainians fleeing the war are worrying about what will happen to their guests when their agreements end.

Last week marked the 100th day since Russia invaded Ukraine and with no end to the conflict in sight, experts are warning it could grind on for months, if not years.

Meanwhile, many hosts who signed up to the Home Office’s Homes for Ukraine scheme feel abandoned and “left to their own devices” by authorities.

Sheila and Peter Glaze, who live in Henley, sponsored Volodymyr Hlynskyi, wife Olena and daughter Valeria-Muza.

Volodymyr Hlynskyi, his wife, Olena and their daughter, Muza, are staying with the Glazes in Henley. The family from Kyiv have sadly witnessed the horrors of war in their own country. (56184452)

After escaping their home city of Kyiv, the Ukrainian couple, both aged 60, and Valeria-Muza, 39, moved into the Glazes’s four-bedroom home in April.

Sheila, 66, and Peter, 70, who have six adult children and six grandchildren between them, are unable to host beyond October, when their agreement ends.

Sheila told the Herald: “The majority of hosts are like us – they have a couple of spare bedrooms they can let people use and shared facilities.

“They’ve offered up their accommodation for six months but don’t want to, or can’t continue beyond that.”

Hosts Sheila and Peter Glaze from Henley.

Sheila and Peter asked Stratford District Council what to do when they reached the end of their six-month hosting period and were told to give Volodymyr, Olena and Valeria-Muza two months’ notice.

Sheila pointed out: “When you’ve taken people into your home, it’s very difficult to tell them: ‘We’re going to make you homeless in two months’ time’. If somebody had told me right at the beginning: ‘There’s going to come a point at which you’ll have to make your guests homeless in order for the council to pick it up and run with it’, we probably wouldn’t have done it.”

The district council also sent Sheila and Peter website links to private rental sites.

Volodymyr, a project manager in Kyiv, is sitting health and safety exams this week as part of efforts to secure a job with a construction company. In April, he told the Herald how the family awoke on 24th February to the sound of flying rockets and distant explosions.

They had just one-and-a-half hours to pack all their belongings into suitcases and flee. They made a desperate 550-mile journey across Ukraine by road, boarded a train and eventually crossed the border into Poland on foot. Many hosts have helped refugees claim universal credit, open a bank account and find a GP or local school.

Valeria-Muza Glynska travelled with her parents, Volodymyr and Olena, to the safety of Britain.

But there are fears that securing private rented housing will be more difficult, since prices are high in the Stratford area. Letting agents typically ask for three years’ of residential history, credit history, credit ratings and often a guarantor.