POOR old January.

It’s dark and grey and gets a bad press but not in Alcester where the annual Window Wanderland event is a wonderful cascade of colour and creativity.

Alcester Window Wonderland … Our Lady & St Josephs RC Church Hall. Photo: Mark Williamson

There were 20 entries this year involving the whole community who had four categories to choose from: the creative award; the community window award; save the planet award and the positive message award.