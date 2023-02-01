'We've got support of parents' say striking Stratford teachers

TEACHERS in south Warwickshire joined colleagues across England and Wales in a walk-out over pay.

A national day of action saw an estimated half million public sector workers strike today (Wednesday).

Teachers on the picket line outside Holy Trinity Primary School in Stratford yesterday (Wednesday). Photo: Mark Williamson. (62197039)

At Holy Trinity CE Primary School a picket line of teachers gathered by the school gates holding banners and placards in support of the strike called by the National Education Union (NEU) over wages, under resourced staffing, excess workload and targets and the cost of living crisis.