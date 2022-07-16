One year on from becoming Warwickshire’s highest-ranking police officer Chief Constable Debbie Tedds tells Gill Sutherland about the job and the challenges facing the force.

BACK when Chief Constable Tedds joined the police – 33 years ago aged 20 – she was given a handbag containing a small truncheon, a standard issue for female officers.

Policing has come a long way since then, with almost 35 per cent of the Warwickshire force being made up of female officers – no longer a novelty dressed in regulation skirts.

Amused by recollections of the old days, CC Tedds says the modern way is seeing officers issued mobile phones.

Warwickshireâs new Chief Constable Debbie Tedds outside the forceâs HQ at Leek Wootton. Photo: Mark Williamson L15/6/21/0384. (48823548)

The mum-of-two from Leamington explains: “We’re moving the force forward, particularly in relation to technology. We want officers to be more accessible and visible to the public moving forward. One way of doing that is equipping them with mobile phones that will have applications on that will allow them to work from anywhere. We have, for example, introduced a new stop and search app that the officers use on their phone which immediately provides all the information they need and is transparent to members of the public.”

During the last year, when a large amount of police time went into enforcing Covid regulations, it must be a relief to get back to proper policing?

“It was certainly a significant challenge to us all and we’ve all had to adjust to how we work and live,” says CC Tedds diplomatically. “We’ve seen crime patterns and trends change. As the night-time economy became less prevalent we saw certain crime areas suppressed – burglary for example. Whereas others have accelerated, like domestic abuse. While schools were closed there were also safeguarding concerns about vulnerable children who were suddenly not visible. We are constantly adjusting around what all this has meant for us.”