West Midlands in drought but Severn Trent says no hosepipe ban in Warwickshire

THE West Midlands is the latest region to be officially declared to be in drought.

The Environment Agency said today (Tuesday) that the East and West Midlands regions had joined Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire, and Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire, which are already in drought.

The move comes as the country struggles with the driest start to the year since 1976 and in the wake of summer heatwaves and a drier than average June.

England has had the driest start to the year since 1976.

Three water companies have announced hosepipe bans but Severn Trent is not one of them and is not expected to put in place restrictions.

A spokesperson for the firm told the Herald: “Severn Trent hasn’t had a hosepipe ban for over 30 years because we know just how important it is for our customers. It’s why we have thousands of employees working around the clock right now to keep the water flowing.

We’re finding and fixing more leaks than ever before, investing record amounts in new pipes, and upgrading and developing new treatment works, adding hundreds of millions of litres of drinking water into our network.

“So, whilst we want to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to keep the water flowing, we can’t escape how hot and dry it is, and how little rainfall we’ve had this year.

Areas in drought. Infographic: PA Graphics.

“We experienced record levels of demand just last week and that’s why, as well as doing everything we can, we’re also asking our customers to be even more mindful of their water usage during this hot spell.”

Meanwhile the Environment Agency said that to prepare for and tackle the impacts of drought, it has been working closely with water companies as well as the National Farmers’ Union and local authorities.

Helen Wakeham, Environment Agency director for water and National Drought Group chair, said: “I have asked all the partners who make up the National Drought Group to step up their operational response to manage the drought and use water wisely.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground actively monitoring river levels and working to ensure there is enough water for the people and the environment.”

Water minister Emma Hardy added: “Water companies must now take action to follow their drought plans – I will hold them to account if they delay.

“We face a growing water shortage in the next decade. That’s why we are pushing ahead with urgent water reforms under our plan for change, which includes £104 billion of private investment to build nine reservoirs and new pipes to cut leaks.”