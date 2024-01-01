West Midlands ambulance staff working 15-hour days to cope with handover delays

AMBULANCE staff across Warwickshire are having to work up to 15-hour days due to ongoing delays in handing over patients at hospital.

And according to figures released by the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), it also means the loss of around 125 ambulance shifts each day across the region with vehicles stuck outside A&E departments.

Government guidelines say patients should be handed over to hospital staff within 15 minutes of an ambulance arriving at A&E but figures show that is rarely the case and there are fears that as many as 32,000 hours could be wasted during December – historically a busy time for admissions with many hospitals putting winter emergency plans in place. In November, the figure was 27,449 hours.