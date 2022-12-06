West Midlands Ambulance Service workers among NHS staff taking strike action

UNION members at West Midlands Ambulance Service will be among the NHS staff taking strike action on 21st December in a row over pay.

Members of the unions the GMB, Unison and Unite will take industrial action across England and Wales, accusing the government of ignoring their pleas for a pay rise during the cost-of-living crisis.

The GMB said more than 10,000 ambulance workers across nine trusts will be on strike. Its members will also stage a strike on 28th December.

Unite said more than 1,600 of its members at the West Midlands, North West and North East ambulance service trusts will join the walkout.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives for the very NHS itself. These strikes are a stark warning – our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.

“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.

“Ministers can’t keep hiding behind the pay review body. They know full well it does not address the desperate need to get huge numbers of NHS workers off the breadline.

“Fail to act now to avert these strikes and the blame will rest firmly at the government’s door.”

Jason Kirkham, a Unite member and paramedic in the West Midlands, added: “This strike isn’t just about pay – it is to save the NHS. The NHS is crumbling. We can’t recruit and retain staff as pay is so low.

“It has got so bad that we have had to open a foodbank in my ambulance station.”

Throughout the strike, Unite said it will maintain essential emergency cover for patients.

The strike is scheduled to take place a day after members of the Royal College of Nursing stage their second walkout, also over pay.

Interim chief executive of NHS Providers Saffron Cordery said: “Trust leaders continue to plan and prepare for strike action, but today’s announcement of co-ordinated action by the GMB, Unison and Unite underlines the sheer urgency of the need for government and union leaders to get around the table to find a solution to avert these strikes.

“The potential to escalate action and for prolonged, joint strikes by health unions in January if talks don’t take place is very worrying.”