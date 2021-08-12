HERE at the Herald we've always known we had something of a gem in the shape of our photographer Mark Williamson – but it's nice to have it confirmed.

Mark, who has worked at the Herald for more than 40 years, has won yet another accolade for his stunning work behind the lens.

One of the best-known faces across the Stratford district and beyond, Mark is renowned for the quality of his images, whether he's breaking hard news stories, bring quirky features to pictorial life or capturing the dramatic highlights of a sporting event.

Now he's been named on the latest shortlist from the Society of Editors in the category of weekly photographer of the year in the annual Regional Press Awards.

Editor Andy Veale said: "To be honest, it would be more of a surprise if his name wasn't on the shortlist – he's been nominated and highly commended so many times and won the overall title in 2018."

Mark's entry this year included these outstanding shots from 2020 of a police dog handler, the Chesterton windmill lit up in blue for the NHS, and a touching moment from the Black Lives Matter march.

Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors, said: “The coronavirus crisis has shown more than ever the vital importance of the regional press as the beating heart of communities across the UK. It is clear that the local and regional media has risen to the challenge.”

The winner will be revealed in a virtual announcement on 16th September.