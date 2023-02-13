'We're from the police' burglars claimed after Welford house break-in

BURGLARS claimed they were from the police when they were confronted in Welford after breaking into a home.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and video footage following the incident at 6.39pm on Tuesday, 24th January.

Warwickshire Police Appeal (62413894)

Two men – one wearing a head torch – walked along Long Marston Road before breaking into a house. The pair were confronted by a resident, which prompted them to claim they were from the police.

They then shouted for the person to move out of the way before escaping with jewellery, Warwickshire Police said.

A spokesperson for Leamington CID said: "Our investigation continues and we are asking anyone who was in that area at the time to please check for CCTV or dash cam footage.

"Did you see anything suspicious? Did you see the two men walking along the road or climbing into a vehicle?

"If so, please get in touch by calling 101 or visiting wwww.warwickshire.police.uk/report, citing crime number 23/3487/23.”