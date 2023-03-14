BBC newsreader Huw Edwards was described as the perfect entertainer after being the guest speaker at the 75th Cambrian Society St David’s Day lunch in Stratford on Sunday, 5th March.

The Welsh journalist was said to have filled the room with joy and laughter while also providing an insight into the world of the BBC and its position as a public service.

The lunch, at Alveston Manor, was attended by 100 people, including Stratford’s mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve, who born in Wales.