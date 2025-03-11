Home   News   Article

Warwickshire bike club celebrates 10 years of rides and companionship

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 10:07, 11 March 2025

MEMBERS of Wellesbourne Wheelers Cycling Club got together for their ten-year anniversary ride on Thursday (27th February).

Four groups involving 38 members rode out in celebration of the club reaching the special landmark. They set off at two-minute intervals from 10.30am on a 23-mile route typical of the early days.”

Club founder Gary Gristwood told the Herald: “The event saw the club recreate their early days when rides in the first year invariably included a ‘sandwiches and chips’ buffet lunch at the Stag’s Head in Wellesbourne.

“Ride groups arrived back at the Stag’s Head from midday onwards and there was a great social atmosphere of togetherness at a venue which sadly burnt down a few years ago, but has come back stronger than ever and re-established itself as a key focal point of social activities in the village.

Original Wellesbourne Wheelers members with new kit
“The Stag’s Head more than played their part in making the day a success with their very kind gesture of charging 2015 prices for the buffet at £3.50 per head.”

Wellesbourne Wheelers was founded by Gary and his wife Bobbie in 2015 after “ trudging round Wellesbourne in January of that year putting posters on all the village notice boards asking if people wanted to form a cycling group for Thursday ride”.

“I’d taken early retirement in 2014 and wanted to cycle midweek with a group of like minded individuals,” explained Gary.

The club quickly grew in popularity and started offering Tuesday and Sunday rides, as well as summer outings and cycling holidays – which has seen the group head to Cyprus and Majorca.

Gary added: “Wellesbourne Wheelers is 10 years old and still going strong, come and join us and be part of our exciting second decade.”

Find out more at www.wellesbourne-wheelers.org.uk

All 38 riders
