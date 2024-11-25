A 70-YEAR-OLD taxi driver from Wellesbourne took passengers - including children on the school-run - despite his car having twice failed its MOT.

Stratford District Council’s licensing panel was told the driver covered more than 1,300 miles, despite two MOT failures in eight months. The notice on one of the MOT failures stated that the vehicle was not safe to drive as it had dangerous defects.

Councillors on the panel said there had been a safety risk to both passengers and vulnerable children being transported to school.

It also found the driver was no longer “a fit and proper person to hold a licence”.

The hearing was held by Stratford District Council in October.

The driver had received warnings for other breaches of his licence, the council said.

The driver did not appeal the decision and is no longer licensed..

A second driver from Stratford had his taxi licence suspended following allegations of careless driving and for refusing a fare.

Stratford District Council’s licensing panel heard that a 52-year-old taxi driver “caused a risk to the safety of himself and other road users”.

The incident was captured on CCTV. According to SDC documents, the driver double-parked at the bottom of Bridge Street, facing against the flow of traffic, causing other road users to brake and manoeuvre to avoid his vehicle. He then drove against the flow of traffic, turned and parked facing against the flow of traffic on the opposite side of the road.

SDC added that he “also failed to meet his duty of care and refused to take a fare without reasonable excuse to a potential passenger”.

The driver received a 28-day suspension.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, chair of the licensing panel, said: “The safety of the public is paramount when passengers are being transported in vehicles licensed by the district council. The authority has to ensure its drivers are fit and proper to hold a licence and that their vehicles are kept in a safe and roadworthy condition.

“On this occasion, both drivers failed to adhere to the conditions of their licence and subsequently were issued with the respective decisions by the licensing panel.”