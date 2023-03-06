A woman who stole vodka from a shop in Wellesbourne and used a stolen credit card at a shop in Leamington has been jailed.

Hayley Sweeney (62809357)

Hayley Sweeney, 39, of Radford Road, Leamington, was jailed for eight weeks when she appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court last week.

Sweeney was caught on CCTV steeling the vodka from the shop in Loxley Road, Wellesbourne on 16th August 2022.

On 17th January she used a credit card stolen from a car in Dormer Place, Leamington, to buy cigarettes and scratch cards.