WELLESBOURNE is now shining under a sea of festive lights after the village’s official Christmas lights switch-on last weekend.

The illuminations were turned on at 6.30pm on Saturday (29th November) with the focus being around the village hall, which hosted a Christmas fair with 30 stalls selling crafts, food, drink and gifts.

Anne Prior is a member of Wellesbourne Street Fayre, the group behind planning the lights switch-on event. “The atmosphere was lovely,” she said. “We had a good turnout this year and a lot going on.

James Witcomb, seven, switched on the Wellesbourne Christmas illuminations after designing one of the festive lights hung in the village. He was pictured with his sister Emily, five, Santa played by David Clarke and Sarah Johnson.

“We had stalls run by local craftspeople and charities as well as lots of food stalls, fair ground rides and, of course, Father Christmas.”

A popular feature of the lights switch-on in recent years is the chance for local children to design a light that is manufactured and displayed somewhere in the village.

Anne added: “Every year for the last five years, we’ve had a child design a new light to go up on display, which is always nice. The winning child then gets to turn on the lights with Father Christmas.

Wellesbourne Christmas lights were switched on on Saturday evening. Photot: Mark Williamsomn

“We work with the village school and share details on Facebook and so any child can put in an entry. They are then judged by a group from the street fayre and we then choose the winner.

“It’s always very nice for the children and instead of having the usual lights and decorations you might get anywhere, we have a growing number of personalised designs.”

Enjoying the fair ride at the Wellesbourne Christmas lights switched on on Saturday evening was Amaya Ali, aged four, and her sister Aliza, two. Photot: Mark WilliamsomnMark Williamson

Santa played by David Clarke arrived in style in a vintage car at the Wellesbourne Christmas lights were switched on on Saturday evening. Photot: Mark Williamsomn

Photos: Mark Williamson

Santa’s little helpers Sarah Johnson and Charlene Witney helped collect money throughout the evening.

James’ light.

Wellesbourne Christmas lights were switched on on Saturday evening. Photot: Mark WilliamsomnMark Williamson

Wellesbourne Christmas lights were switched on on Saturday where pictured all dressed up for the evening was Kath Clark. Photo: Mark Williamsomn