Wellesbourne school takes action to keep parent parking safe

A HEAD teacher has outlined the efforts of his school, to keep children safe at drop-off and pick-up times.

The Herald reported recently on how tempers had flared near Wellesbourne primary after thoughtless parking by parents, including blocking driveways, abandoning cars on ziz-zag lines and pavements.

After a man was seen and heard threatening a resident after blocking his driveway, head teacher Tim Hewitt messaged parents asking them to be respectful about where they park.

Mr Hewitt and his team go to great lengths to tackle the congestion typical of all primary schools, due to hundreds of parents bringing or collecting their children at the same time twice a day.

Staff and youngsters at Wellesbourne primary received a ‘safe and active’ gold standard award from Warwickshire County Council (WCC) for encouraging children to safely walk, scoot or cycle to school.

The school also recently scooped an ‘active traveller innovation’ award from WCC for setting up a bicycle bus

A parent-led initiative, this allows children and parents to safely bike to school in a convoy.

Mr Hewitt explained: “The bike bus, which is managed by parents, goes around the village and picks children up on the way.

The school has also bought extra bike racks so pupils can scoot, walk or bike to school and it will be taking part in ‘walk to school week’, which is coming up soon.

It has also signed up to be part of a new road safety project called WOW, a pupil-led initiative run by the charity Living Streets, where children self-report how they get to school every day using an interactive travel tracker.

If they travel sustainably at least once a week for a month, they’re rewarded with a WOW badge.

The charity’s research shows WOW schools see 59 percent fewer car journeys to the school gates and 18 percent more journeys walking and wheeling to school.

“We got our gold standard road safety award for all the work we've done at the school to try and reduce the number of cars that come down here,” Mr Hewitt added.

“The Wow approach is a long-term ongoing one, so it’s not just for one week but all the time.”

Speaking about hasty and thoughtless parking, he added: “On that day, I sent a message to all parents asking please be respectful of where you're parking, particularly if it’s in front of a resident’s, drive.

“We have a really good relationship with residents living nearby.

“They know it's tricky, and it's not great between half-past eight and quarter-past nine, but after that, it's fine and then around pick up, it’s similar.

“We’ve got 400-something children here and it’s not helped that there’s a natural bottle-neck with only one way in and one way out of the school.

“We talk to the parish council regularly about what we can do and with them, we implemented the one-way system which does keep people safer and stops cars going the wrong way and then having to mount the kerb to try to get past each other and that works really well.

“We’ve done lots of things but it's a constant battle.

“Some people think they can park there briefly for a second and pick up their child, but they can't.

“When I've spoken to parents, they’re mostly very apologetic if it happens, and normally if they're a little bit flustered, it's because they're in a rush and they're worried about picking their children, and they would apologise later if they were a bit rude in any way.

“I think that there's work to be done, and we are trying really hard on that one.”



