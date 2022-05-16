Wellesbourne residents' fight to tackle the night light

LIGHT pollution from Wellesbourne Distribution Park is so bright it looks like a Premier League football stadium, a distant neighbour has claimed.

The glow that hovers over Wellesbourne Distribution Park. (56589790)

Residents say the night-time glow from some businesses on the park can be seen for several miles away, prompting comparisons with an airport or a large town. They are stepping up their bid to get firms to alter their lighting control systems so there is less impact on homes, wildlife and the rural landscape.

Some businesses have listened to the concerns and made alterations, but the glow goes on at other firms impacting Wellesbourne and other nearby villages. Loxley resident Nick Murray told the Herald: “It looks like a Premier League football stadium is in permanent residence at Wellesbourne. You can see it from Loxley Hill and Moreton Morrell. If you look towards Stratford there’s no glow from the town and yet 31,000 people live there.