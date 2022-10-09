ONE year on and despite a devastating fire which ravaged an historic Grade II-listed pub in Wellesbourne, the Stags Head could reopen in early November.

Next Tuesday (11th October) marks a year since a fire rapidly ripped through the building’s historic thatched roof and timbers in the early hours of the morning.

The scene in Wellesbourne hours after the fire service extinguished the fire at the Stags Head pub in Wellesbourne. . Photo: Mark Williamson W40/10/21/0089. (59854726)

Crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service battled for five hours to extinguish the blaze using seven fire engines. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but it left a community shocked that an iconic and well-known pub was left a smouldering wreck.