A SOUTH Warwickshire school is taking the next step in its new learning programme which encourages children to be playing outside… no matter what the weather.

Around 18 months ago, Wellesbourne Primary School implemented Outdoor Play and Learning (Opal), a programme designed to transform the way their children play and learn outside.

This first stage gave children materials to play with, such as cardboard boxes and tarpaulin, to make their own shops and dens.

Caroline Wiggins, the Opal and Key Stage 2 lead at the school, told the Herald that staff and students are embracing the scheme and can’t wait to get more equipment.

Children at Wellesbourne C of E Primary School enjoying the new Opal equipment on a wet autum day. Photo: Mark Williamson

“If you go out onto our field at lunchtime now, you will see children just having the best time playing, using their imagination and having different types of activities that they didn’t have before,” she said. “The next part is that we want to have proper water play and also a sandpit, which obviously needs a substantial amount of money to make it happen.”

The separated layout of the school, with infant pupils and junior pupils in their own areas, means the school gets double the materials for the next stage of Opal.

“We’d hire a digger to dig out the sandpits. We want them to be quite big because at the main site, we have 240 children and then there are 180 in the juniors site,” Caroline said.

Children at Wellesbourne C of E Primary School enjoying the new Opal equipment on a wet autum day. Photo: Mark Williamson

“They also both need to be big because all of the children will want to play in them, and we’ll need to buy the correct play sand to fill them with. Also with the money raised we’ll buy water stations for the sites.”

A major part of the Opal learning is giving children a better sensory experience, something which Caroline says is benefiting the children.

A pupil at Wellesbourne CofE Primary School enjoying the new Opal equipment on a wet autumn day. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Children are ready to learn when they get back into the classrooms in the afternoon a lot quicker, because they've had more time to do more physical things and have more sensory experiences,” she said.

“We’ve noticed a massive improvement in behaviour during lunchtime, there's less arguments and fallout, because they've all got something different to do.”

The school has launched a £5,000 fundraiser to cover the work on both school sites.