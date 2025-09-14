IT was out with the old and a step towards the new in Welford last week as the pavilion at Synder Meadow Sports Ground was demolished.

In around 20 minutes, the structure, which dates back to the 1960s, was razed to the ground. The next step for the community is to go full steam ahead into fundraising for a new pavilion, one that the whole community can get behind.

On Thursday morning (4th September) a small crowd gathered to watch a team from City Demolition bring the old building down. Amongst the onlookers were residents, parish council representatives and Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella.

According to the project team, the new pavilion will be a welcoming multi-functional space with a kitchen and toilets. It will also be elevated on stilts to ensure flood resilience and includes a lift for full wheelchair access.

An artists impression of the new pavilion at Synder Meadow

“This has been a passion of mine, to get this project done,” said Cllr Simon Carter, chair of Welford Parish Council, which owns the sports ground. “We had a real difficulty getting the girls’ cricket team together last year, because there weren’t decent facilities for people.

“I’m convinced that as soon as we get a decent building here this place will flourish.

“My two daughters grew up here and they never did any sport, partly because there was no girls’ sports facilities for a team or anything. They played sports elsewhere, but not in the village.

“This community space is going to offer a new facility with an outdoor area. In the centre of the village we’ve got the memorial hall, but it’s right on the road, it’s really hard to park there and there is no outdoor space.

“It’s really different here. You’ve got the space and with the new pavilion there will be new facilities to attract people.”

The pavilion at Welford during the demolition

The need to raise funds in order to complete the project is the next focus for the project, with a target of £350,000. The aim is to have the new pavilion structure complete in early 2026.

Gerard Thompson is part of the fund-raising team. He has called for creative ideas and input from Welford and surrounding villages to help gather funds for the new pavilion.

“It’s something the whole community can get behind,” he said. “You may not be interested in sport, but the new pavilion is going to be for everyone.

“We want people to raise their pennies, their pounds, their thousands of pounds and so we’re asking them to do a full range [of fundraising events] – that could be just having something in the village, maybe just like a simple tea party.”

Gerard, who is known as ‘Gez’, added: “We’ll be organising fundraising events from now until when the construction starts. This is a very contemporary structure, so we need to be creative – we would normally run a ‘sponsor a brick’ event but we can’t do that because there aren’t really any bricks.

“Instead, we’re going to look at companies and individuals sponsoring, maybe, a step or a part of a room. We could even have a company sponsor the toilet, because why not?

During the demolition process

“We want to hear from everybody in Welford and the surrounding villages. It will be a good facility and we want to reach out to surrounding villages that may not have anything like this.”

Tor Wilkes, who is also part of the fundraising team, added: “It is going to benefit the people in Welford and all of the surrounding area. It’s going to be a fantastic space that is going to have an indoor secure area that is designed to modern standards and modern child welfare standards, it is really exciting.

“It means that existing groups can then use it as a base to fundraise from. That is one of the things that has held groups back because they haven’t been able to fundraise because they haven’t had that space where they can cook and prepare food and serve drinks and so on. That will change with the new pavilion.”

Ms Perteghella, a former Welford councillor, said she was excited for the community.

Some of those who were present to see the old pavilion come down - including Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella (centre)

“Seeing the old sports hut come down today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Welford,” she said. “This project is about more than replacing a building, it’s about creating an accessible space where grassroots sport can thrive and the whole community can come together. Importantly for this location, it has also been designed to withstand flooding.

“I want to thank the parish council and all the volunteers and residents who have brought us this far.

“That said, a significant amount of money is still needed to complete the pavilion. Funds need to be raised for the fit-out, and this will take a whole-community effort. Together we can finish what has been started and create a brilliant facility for Welford and surrounding communities.”

The fundraising campaign is under way, for more information and to make a pledge, visit the project’s website: www.syndermeadow.org.uk

