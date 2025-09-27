Welford Scout Group mark 50th anniversary with day of celebration

CELEBRATIONS took place last week to mark the 50th anniversary of scouting in Welford.

On Sunday (21st September) over 60 Beavers, Cubs and Scouts and their families got together with the 1st Welford Scout group to celebrate the special occasion at Synder Meadow.

One of the big activities of the day was the building of a huge picnic using large wooden poles. After working up an appetite, attendees settled down to a pizza they had cooked in a homemade foil-covered cardboard box oven over an open fire.

1st Welford-on-Avon Scout Group enjoying the sun on their anniversary day

The group also held a competition for the young people to design a badge to be worn on their uniform. The winning badge was designed by Barney Street and included local landmarks such as the village maypole and the river as well as the group colours.

Over the past 50 years the Welford Scout group has given young people the opportunity to go camping, hiking, star-gazing, cycling, gardening, bowling and more.

Nicola Walsh, group lead volunteer of 1st Welford Scout Group, said: “Every week the leaders help give them the skills they need for school, college, university, the job interview, the important speech, the tricky challenge – the skills they need for life.In celebrating 50 years of scouting the group also remembers the invaluable contribution to the lives of young people made by past leaders, trustee members and group supporters, many of whom were able to attend the celebration.”

The badge that was designed by Barney Street to commemorate the 50th anniversary

Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, who is also a former scout group trustee, told the group: “Please accept my heartfelt thanks and admiration for all that you have achieved, and my very best wishes for the continued success of the 1st Welford Scout Group in inspiring the next generation.’’

If you have a child interested in joining the group, email welfordscoutgroupgsl@gmail.com

