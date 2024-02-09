The jingle of bells and a torch lit procession heralded the revival of an ancient tradition on Saturday (3rd February) at the Alcester Community Orchard.

A wassail ceremony to bless the fruit trees was re-enacted by officers of the court leet with the help of White Hart Morris who sang and danced by the light of flickering flames.

As darkness descended, over one hundred people gathered on Jubilee Fields to tie coloured ribbons on the queen of the orchard (the largest tree) and hang toast soaked in cider on its branches as an offering to Mother Nature.