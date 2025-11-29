‘Welcoming’ Alcester thanked by production firm behind Hairdresser Mysteries

“YOUR beautiful community provided the perfect backdrop for our story, and we were truly inspired by the welcoming spirit of everyone we met.”

These words were shared by the cast and crew of BBC drama The Hairdresser Mysteries, which finished filming in Alcester and the surrounding area earlier this month.

For over eight weeks parts of the town became the backdrop for the show, which stars Sally Phillips, and the experience is one that a lot of locals enjoyed too.

After wrapping up the filming, the team sent the Herald a note to the people of Alcester giving thanks for the kindness and support they have received during their time in the town.

Filming the Hairdresser Mysteries in Alcester. Photo: Sean Macreavy

The letter from Mill Bay Media, the company that will produce the drama for the BBC, reads: “On behalf of the entire cast and crew of the recently filmed The Hairdresser Mysteries, we would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the community of Alcester for your incredible hospitality and support.

“Over the past nine weeks, your town has been our home as we filmed scenes for our project. We understand that our presence brought with it a certain degree of noise, traffic, and general disruption, and we want to thank you for your patience and cooperation.

“The production was continually impressed by your understanding and generosity, which made our work not only possible but also a genuine pleasure. Your beautiful community provided the perfect backdrop for our story, and we were truly inspired by the welcoming spirit of everyone we met.

“Many of your neighbours and local businesses went above and beyond to assist us, and we are grateful for all the small kindnesses that made a big difference.

“We hope that you will enjoy seeing your town on screen when The Hairdresser Mysteries are released in 2026. There are too many people to mention but, you know who you are… Thank you once more for opening your community to us.”

Alcester has a wide selection of independent businesses, and upon hearing the positive views on the town several of these were keen to share their pride.

Eve Collins, manager at The Lounge @ 26

“It’s really lovely to read these kind words. The cast and crew joined in with the community spirit, they all shopped locally, went for lunch locally which was lovely, they visited us a few times here.” Eve Collins, manager at The Lounge @ 26, told the Herald.

“I know that they went to all the other cafés on the High Street which is lovely. It was just nice to know that Alcester is being put on the map.

“Everybody knows everybody in the town, it’s really lovely. There’s a massive community spirit in Alcester and it’s wonderful to work here.

“Alcester is a beautiful town, it’s well worth a visit and it might mean that we get a lot of tourism too which is nice and should help us out as a community.”

Eve said plenty of people will be counting down the days until the show airs.

“Everybody that lives in Alcester will be watching it and pointing out things like,‘Oh we live there’ or ‘I’m in the background of this part’.”

One of the newer additions to Alcester High Street having opened up in early October is JT bookshop. Neil Kendall, who co-owns the shop with his wife Caroline, says that the positive comments from the group are lovely, but not surprising.

Dave Parkes outside his shop, Alcester Trains and Models

“Alcester is a very community-spirited town. There are a lot of very friendly people here and whilst there was always going to be a bit of disruption with the filming, everyone was welcoming and pleasant.

“It’s lovely for someone outside of the town to say that. It’s not unexpected because we realise that everybody’s very friendly within the town, so it doesn’t come as any surprise, to be honest.”

Neil added that, should the drama get a second series, JT bookshop would once again welcome the crew.

Dave Parkes, owner of Alcester Trains and Models, believes there are a few reasons why Alcester stands out to visitors.

“Alcester is renowned for being a friendly town, we’re always welcoming, be it visitors or locals.

“It’s lovely to see people out on the High Street, it doesn’t matter what time of year it is. You could possibly say it’s a town for all seasons.

“We try to keep ourselves busy throughout the year with various events, and maybe that is the draw for people.

Dave Parkes with Jools Holland in Alcester Trains and Models back in May

“Over the last year we’ve had the BBC here again and they’ve filmed here in the past, so it's obviously well in their minds when it comes to filming a programme.”

Dave, who many in the town will know as Alcester’s town crier, added that the town is no stranger to having celebrity visitors.

“We’ve also had one or two celebrities that I know of in the town, and a firm favourite is Jools Holland. I was very lucky enough for him to visit me and he did make a point of saying the architecture in the town was absolutely stunning.

“The positive words like this reflect well on the people of the town. It’s a pleasure to host such people as the BBC and ITV and we'll try our best to look after these people.

“We want to show Alcester in its best light, and anything we can do to help that cause, we’ll be there.”

“Alcester is just such a beautiful town with the most wonderful residents,” mayor of Alcester Cllr David Henderson added. “Everyone who is fortunate enough to live here believes that there is no better place to live. We have a very strong community spirit and numerous voluntary organisations who afford the town year-round activities and entertainment. We welcome all who visit with open arms, a friendly smile and a guarantee that their next visit will be even better.”