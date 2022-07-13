Four new outlets are coming to Stratford town centre over the summer.

The new businesses are based at Bell Court, and include food, drink and retail outlets.

Jampuppy at Bell Court (57948528)

First to open is Wonderland, launching on Saturday, 23rd July, which says it will appeal to sweet-toothed children by day and adult-loving cocktails at night.

Owner Dan McDonald told the Herald: “Wonderland is based on Alice in Wonderland, a shop that is themed and designed to incorporate some of the amazing characters, lights sound and fun that make Alice in Wonderland so magical. It is immersive experience and we sell ice cream, including Italian gelato, pick ‘n’ mix, candy floss, popcorn, hot drinks and soft drinks.

“On Thursday to Saturday evening we are creating Wonderland By Night, with the same setting but an adult offering of cocktails and champagne with some back ground music, lower lighting but still using the all the elements of the day time experience.”

Opening a week later, on Saturday, 30th July is Jampuppy, which sells designer-made products such as jewellery and illustrations.

Handcrafted pizza company Corte Campana opens a restaurant at Bell Court in August, and will serve traditional Neopolitan pizza baked in a traditional wood-fired oven.

Iva Monjane, owner of Ur5. Photo: Catherine Jeynes (57949313)

In addition Yorks, the café on High Street, is opening up a second location at Bell Court.

Last month, independent juice and coffee bar Ur5 was opened at the site by owner Iva Monjane. It specialises in healthy food.