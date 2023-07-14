Welcome to Hell’ reads a large banner erected by distraught residents bedevilled by the Evesham roundabout works in Stratford.

It’s a pun on Bordon Hill, which is where some of the householders worst affected by the building works live.

The roundabout will provide access to a new link road as part of housing developments in the area by Vistry and Bloor Homes. For now though it resembles a huge rubble-strewn building site with, say residents, little visible progress.