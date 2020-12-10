Welcome to a woolly wonderland

Henley was looking as colourful as a home-knit tea cosy after the town’s “yard bombers” had again done woolly wonders by decorating its trees. For the last four years the town’s trees have sported knitted winter wear after musician and holistic therapist Annie Davies started the idea in 2016.

That first year a few people joined Annie in decorating the holly tree growing out of the wall of St John’s Church which caused so much interest that the following year the “Adopt A Tree” idea was introduced. When people decide on the tree they want to decorate they put a piece of yarn around it to identify it as “adopted” and then get to work creating a design.

For 2020 a new look was revealed when Melanie Suthons-Hart came on board to lend her considerable crochet skills and has been sharing videos teaching the people of Henley how to perfect the craft, challenging them to join in crocheting for the trees this year rather than just knitting. Consequently the trees along the high street are now bedecked with traditional “granny square” knits as well as the more flamboyant mandalas ¬– crocheted circles. Even some of the bollards have had a fetching restyle.

In addition there in original churchyard tree there is a star that lights up and also an intricate nativity scene featuring key workers.

Annie told the Herald: “I am very proud of the whole community who have come together to produce such a beautiful display.

“We asked everyone to use the brightest colours available to cheer people up. It is more like an art installation and is really quite exceptional.”