Weightlifter, professional twit and imaginary ice cream friend…

… are just three ways to describe funny as hell comedian, actor and writer Jessica Fostekew. She is one of the stellar stand ups taking the stage this weekend for Live at the RSC. The sitcom and Radio 4 regular (from Motherland to the News Quiz) has Gill Sutherland chortling away as she talks about her work, making a berk of herself in front of hero Dawn French and her upcoming plans to play an ice cream.

I just found a YouTube video of you from ten years ago at Edinburgh Festival saying it takes ten years to be a comedian. Are you there yet?!

I hope I’m there. I’ve been doing stand up for 15 years – so fingers crossed I’m funny!

It’s rare that comedians start stand up fully formed – like maybe one per cent. The rest of us have to put a shift in. You have to do the hard graft.

Jessica Fostekew

Although nowadays social media does offer a fast track.

Looking back, what processes did you go through during that formative decade?