CLAIRE Higgs admits she’s on a high, in fact she feels amazing – it’s understandable really because Claire is now Wedding Florist of the Year 2024.

Having already won The Wedding Industry Awards regional heat held in Edgbaston last November, Claire, aged 37, found herself up against seven other top florists who had been selected from their respective regional heats for the grand final recently held in London.

Pillerton Priors based wedding florist Claire Higgs. Photo: Mark Williamson

The big night arrived and Claire headed to the national awards ceremony held at The Underglobe venue where she proudly took centre stage to receive her award at a glittering ceremony in front of a packed audience.