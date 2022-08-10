A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Alcester was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs following raids in Alcester and Bidford.

Weapons including machetes and an imitation fire were also recovered, as well as cash, cannabis and mobile phones, police said.

Officers from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID conducted the raids at five properties in the towns on Friday, 5th August.

The raids were part of an investigation into the supply of class A drugs in Warwickshire.

Det Sgt Sarah Wolsey, from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID, said: “This operation is part of our ongoing commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in Warwickshire.

“Information from the public about drug crime is vital to our ongoing efforts and I urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs to contact police on 101 or alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."