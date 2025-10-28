FUNKY colours and a whacky logo helped an Alcester-based company win the ‘Best Innovation’ category at the Herald Business & Tourism Awards.

Since husband and wife team Graeme and Sally Challis, who live in Stratford, launched Drybones three and a half years ago, their colourful creations have taken the outdoor wear market by storm.

Celebrities including England rugby player Chris Robshaw, This Morning and Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford, former Wheel of Fortune star Jenny Powell and former X-Factor host Kate Thornton have all been snapped wearing Drybones.

As well as the likes of kayakers, surf and sail borders and wild swimmers who need to take off their wet clothing on the beach or by the riverside, Drybones robes, which double as coats, are also popular with hikers, horse riders and anyone else keen to stay dry and warm.

As well as the adult robes/coats, there are waterproof short jackets, a children’s range and hats.

The Stratford Herald Buisness & Tourism Awards 2025 held at the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo: Mark Williamson

And as many DryBones customers are dog owners, there are waterproof coats for pooches, collar, lead, harness and even waterproof dog poo bag holder – many stocked in Stratford-based Sniff and Bark.

The company’s main outlet is their own website wearedrybones.co.uk and they have a warehouse in Arden Forest Industrial Estate.

Sally said: “You can change inside the robes, which is the main point, but people also use them for watching and playing sport and walking the dog, so they’re a practical, all-round coat.

“Our unique selling point is our bright colours - we stand out.

“When we started, we had only four colours and now it’s 17 plus a shorter, lightweight storm jacket and the dog coats and accessories.”

She added: “We were up against such tough competition in the Herald awards, that we weren't expecting to win, so we were so chuffed when we did – we’re both over the moon.”