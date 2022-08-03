We were literally shaking as we found Saxon coin hoard in Warwickshire field

A HOARD of Saxon coins was discovered in a field near Bidford over the weekend.

A total 25 of silver pennies from the reign of Saxon king Burgred (852AD-874 AD) were discovered in Bickmarsh during a dig organised by Solihull-based metal detector group, Go Detecting.

A coin from the Bickmarsh hoard. (58354093)

Dig coordinator Simon Hall told the Herald: “We started the dig with about 40 people on Saturday morning (30th July) and at about 9am the first coin was picked up. Then another finder picked up about five or six coins but didn’t quite realise what he had got.