Just in time for the witching season comes Nightfall, performed by the Phoenix Players from 11th to 14th October. The adaptation of three of legendary horror writer Edgar Allan Poe’s tales is bound to thrill and chill. Here director Adam Clarke tells Gill Sutherland about the production.

Tell us about your involvement in drama - how it started etc...

I've loved the theatre from a young age, especially the villains, but being artistic myself what always interested me the most was the special effects and set design. I originally joined the Phoenix Players as a special effects make-up artist for Alice in Wonderland in 2016 but since then I have designed sets for them, performed with them and made all sorts of weird and wonderful props for them. I love working with the Phoenix and they have given me the confidence to branch out to other areas of the performing arts. Which has lead me into scare acting, independent horror films and set designing for other local theatres.