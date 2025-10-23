THE team at Stratford-based Posture and Poise are celebrating, after being named best customer experience... for the second year in a row.

Whether it’s wellness treatments, massages, fitness, yoga, sports massage or remedial – they earn glowing reviews from clients who love recommending them to friends and family.

The business, based in Greenhill Street, launched just over four years ago, after Kate Robbins and Gemma Sizer brought their two therapy businesses together.

And last year, they opened a second location, The Barn Wellbeing Centre in Brailes.

The Stratford Herald Buisness & Tourism Awards 2025 held at the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo: Mark Williamson

Kate says they weren’t expecting to win again so were delighted on Friday evening at this year’s Stratford Herald Business and Tourism awards

She said: “We were taken by surprise, because it’s a big deal to win it two years in a row.”

The secret to providing great customer experience is to “act like human beings”, Kate believes.

She explained: “Someone wrote that in a lovely email to me and I think what they meant is that we’re obviously professional, but we’re also friendly and humorous.

“We don’t take anything too seriously, and we work with people on a one-to-one basis.”

She added: “I think it’s the little things that count such as when people come in, we always greet them by their name which shows them they are expected, and we try to treat each person as an individual.”

