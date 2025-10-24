THE Best Green Business award went to a business that is dedicated to sustainable growth and is part of the solution to the climate crisis, Alscot Estate in Preston-on-Stour.

Alscot Estate’s portfolio includes residential and business properties, farming, and offers biodiversity offsetting.

CEO Emma Holman-West said: “Winning Best Green Business means the world to me because it recognises the heart of everything we do at Alscot – our ambition, commitment to sustainability, innovation and the foundations we are laying for the future to create a positive impact on our community and the planet.

The Stratford Herald Buisness & Tourism Awards 2025 held at the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

“It’s a reflection of the hard work, passion, and purpose that drive our team every day. This award reaffirms that doing business responsibly and protecting the environment can go hand in hand with success.”

Mark Bos is part of the build and maintenance team at Alscot and was at the awards event.

He said: “We’re a great big happy family and it’s a wonderful place to work and we strive to be the greenest company we can be. We’re part of a big team across the estate and we all really gel together. This award is for all of us.”

Other finalists: Avon Studios Photography, Eco for All, Gambol by Gob.







