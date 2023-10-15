Over the past few months there have been numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and crime around Stratford, with particular focus on street drinkers and groups of young people. There then followed calls of ‘what are the police doing about it?’ ‘Plenty’, was the answer GILL SUTHERLAND was given by Inspector Ben Hembry of Warwickshire Police.

There’sa perception that there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour (ASB), what’s your take on that?

We look at ASB as different types: personal, environmental and nuisance. The Herald and the community have been flagging up issues with personal – around young people and ASB behaviour, and we’ve been focusing on that.

Inspector Ben Hembry. Photo: Mark Williamson P12/6/21/9890.

My thoughts are that every single year when we have holiday periods we see rises in ASB. Whether that’s intended ASB with criminal consequence or a rise in young people looking for something to do who sometimes get involved in mischief.

Recently, despite having a rubbish summer with not a lot of sunshine, which usually keeps problems away that would plague us, young people have got themselves into trouble.