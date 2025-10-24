WINNERS of Employer of the Year were Ergo Creative, the Long Compton-based design agency created in 2009.

Tom Walton, who is design director and founder of Ergo, said: “It’s been amazing. I’m just really proud of our team – it’s the best team we could ever possibly wish for.

“We’re so incredibly lucky to have a talented and passionate group of individuals that all turn up to work every day and want to help each other, help the business grow.

“We had a really tough year last year with various issues but we’ve come back swinging and we are so pleased with how things are going. The team seems so... resilient is the word I’d probably use.

“We’re not strangers to awards, we’ve had a few over the past few years, but it’s really nice to actually take an award home that is team and company specific rather than just about the work we do.”

Tom added: “We’re actually building a new trophy cabinet. We’ve got a design thread where everything in our hallway is in the shape of our logo and we’re going to put our trophies in that.”

Other finalists: Stratford College, Marrons, Stratford Municipal Charities.