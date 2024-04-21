We’re not in Kansas anymore… the American station inspired by Shakespeare’s home

FOR sale: one historic train depot located in the US and erected in 1929 to look like ‘Shakespeare’s house in Stratford-upon-Avon’.

This postcard, pictured, put together as sales material for the Old Santa Fe Depot in Newton, Kansas, landed on the Herald’s doormat last week.

It got us interested. Shakespeare has inspired a lot of creativity around the world, but there can’t be many railway stations based on the Birthplace in Henley Street.