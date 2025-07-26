STRATFORD District Council is ‘exploring opportunities’, says Cllr George Cowcher, planning and economic development portfolio.

He believes the challenges facing Stratford town centre as “largely driven by broader retail market trends and ultimately lie in the hands of property owners,” and points out business rates are set at national, not local government, level.

He added: “That said, Stratford Council is not standing by passively.”

Cllr George Cowcher, SDC Planning and Economic Development Portfolio Holder, is pushing for the pedestrianisation of High Street in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The District Council is actively exploring opportunities through our vacant high streets initiative, including the use of any new powers that may become available.

“The District Council is fully supportive of diversifying uses within the town centre.

“Where planning consent may be required, our focus will be on protecting residential amenity and ensuring that any alterations to listed buildings are appropriate as opposed to necessarily the principle of the change of use.”

SDC worked with the applicants for both the former Debenhams and BHS sites to encourage alternative uses, Cllr Cowcher points out, and is still working with the owners to find “new and suitable viable uses”.

Speaking about accusations that empty shops blight the town centre, Cllr Cowcher told the Herald: “Whilst there are some vacant units in the town centre, including a few long-term cases, many are part of the normal market cycle and are expected to be reoccupied in due course.

“For the District Council to consider purchasing vacant properties, there must be a viable end user in place, otherwise, it could risk writing off millions of pounds in public funds. “The success of the town relies on a partnership approach, and we will continue to work with stakeholders and engage with property owners to encourage them to bring their premises back into productive use.”

He voiced the council’s support for BID’s attempts to promote and improve the town, praising its recently rolled out ‘My Local Bobby’ scheme.