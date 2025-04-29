‘We’re charged £7,500 a year to maintain our estate but contractors never do anything’

HOMEOWNERS in Long Marston say they are ‘frustrated’ at being trapped in so-called ‘fleecehold’ contracts.

Forty households at the Barley Fields development are tied into a leasehold contract, forcing them to stump up hundreds of pounds a year for maintenance of communal outdoor areas. This adds up to a charge on the total estate of £7,500 a year to maintain two strips of scrub land of less than 20 sq m, an attenuation pond and a recently built road.

As previously reported by the Herald, thousands of residents across Stratford district are locked into binding legal leasehold contracts, dubbed ‘fleeceholds’ as they tend to charge homeowners high fees for little or no benefit.

Developer Bloor Homes built the houses at Barley Fields about five years ago and passed on the maintenance contract to an open space management company, Meadfleet.

Originally, the amount of communal area was larger and included a newly built road, two strips of strategically important land, an attenuation pond, a children’s play area, grass land plus a second area at the front of the estate with a gas tank underneath.

Much of the maintenance work has now been taken over by the parish council but the leasehold fees remain.

But the children’s play area, the grassland and the area at the front of the estate have all been now adopted by the parish council, leaving a very small amount of communal land for Meadfleet to look after.

Residents are unhappy as they would prefer to set up a trust and take care of the communal areas themselves rather than being locked into a contract with a third party.

Resident James Brookes said: “When they first did it, there was, there was enough space there to just about validate what they were charging but that’s not the case now.

He added: “Their list of works is laughable because they never do anything. The guys from Meadfleet rarely turn up and when they do, they just sit in their van for an hour. Most of it revolves around charges for administration.

“It’s a fleecehold – binding freeholders into this payment that is, in effect, a ground rent.”

At one point, residents feared they would not be able to sell on their properties, as some mortgage lenders refused to be involved with this type of maintenance contract, fearing that they would not be able to take ownership of the home in the event of a default.

Even now, there are fears Meadfleet could withhold their consent on a sale if a resident was not up to date with their service charge payments.

And there has been at least one case in Barley Fields where a sale fell through, because the potential buyer was scared-off after learning about the ‘fleecehold’ contract.

Mr Brookes, a chartered surveyor, said he offered Bloor £20,000 to buy the freehold on his property, before it was sold it on to Meadfleet, but his offer was turned down.

He and his fellow residents would like to see government action to change the law to force developers and maintenance companies to allow homeowners to take back control.

He added: “My message to government is to change legislation and give all estates a right to manage, so if they were unhappy with the management of their estate, they could form a residents committee and take on the management themselves.

“A lot of people on this development are unhappy and frustrated with the situation.”

Daniel Kibblewhite, a police despatcher who bought his house on Barley Fields in 2015, has to pay Meadfleet £280 a year, under the terms of the covenant.

He said: “People are unhappy with the amount they charge and the amount they do.

“They can randomly decide to do something and then charge anything for it.

“They list charges as ‘maintenance’ but most of the total is ‘overheads’ and when you ask what ‘overheads’ is, they say it’s the cost of sending out the bills to customers.

“It’s ridiculous.

“There are multiple complaints made about them and most people here want to get rid of Meadfleet.

“We founded a committee so we could take over or use the same local company that the parish council uses, but Meadfleet are unapproachable and quite rude when you try to speak to them.

“Meadfleet say we’re tied into our contracts that say they maintain the areas.

“We’re forced to pay this, but we’re not really getting anything from it.”

The Herald has approached Meadfleet and Bloor for comment.