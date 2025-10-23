IT was a triple-win for Stratford community organisation Escape Arts at the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards on Friday as they picked up awards for Charity of the Year, Community Support Award and Business of the Year.

The arts-based community charity celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

CEO Karen Williams originally set up Community Arts in Action in 1997 and later joined forces with Escape Workshop, founded by Robin Wade – and thus Escape Arts was born.

It uses art and heritage-based projects to support adults and young people, and won a Queen’s Award for voluntary services six years ago. And just this year Karen picked up an MBE in the New Year’s Honours.

Despite the recent royal honour, Karen described herself as “stunned” at the charity’s triple win at the Herald’s awards. “It means more to us than anything,” she told the Herald as the Escape team celebrated their win.

“I’m at a loss for words,” she continued. “There are so many people behind Escape Arts who have helped earn these awards.

“And it’s not just the people now – but everyone who has helped us over the last 30 years, including co-founder Robin.”

The Stratford Herald Buisness & Tourism Awards 2025 held at the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo: Mark Williamson

Speaking of how it continues to be a vital asset to the community, Karen said: “I think we’re really lucky that we get to be a part of people’s journeys.

“People come to us in all sorts of different ways – whether to take part in a workshop or community initiative or to find work or a role with us.

“Young people come and do work experience – then they’ll grow with us to become volunteers. Some end up working for us or become trustees. There’s that real journey through people’s lives.

“We work with all different ages and backgrounds. And essentially that’s what the arts does – it brings people together.”

One of Escape’s current projects is the People’s Archive, which collects local recollections about historic events as well as personal stories from residents of the district. The archive will be shared online, displayed at the charity’s Sheep Street base and serialised in Stratford.

Karen said it exemplifies Escape’s mission.

“We share experience, we share journeys, and we share stories. And it’s that sharing experience is so powerful.”

With people currently struggling financially, Karen says their work is more vital than ever.

“People are hard up, they are suffering. We’re embedded in the community – we are at the heart of it and can offer hope and company, and all sorts of things.

“We appreciate every single person’s journey. And we celebrate that with initiatives such as the People’s Archive. And honestly it’s a privilege.

“These awards belong to every single person who's been in our community, past and present. We are so proud of everyone.”

Niamh Oldham, deputy chief executive officer, interjected at this point to heap praise on her boss.

“Karen is very humble, so I know she won’t take credit, but I would just like to say she is such an incredible and inspirational leader.

“She makes this community a better place to live for everyone. And it’s such a privilege to work with her and work with our whole community.”

Niamh added: “This isn’t a job for any of us. We do it because we care.”

Other finalists

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School: Avon Estates, Barnfield Homes and Bright Outcomes.

Charity of the Year , sponsored by the Royal Shakespeare Company: Stratford Municipal Charities, Red Horse Vale First Responders, Shakespeare Hospice.

The Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martine, is chosen from all of the award winners.

