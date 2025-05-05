During Monday’s sentencing of Edward Spencer, the court heard harrowing victim impact statements from the families of the teenagers killed and seriously injured children.

Quiet sobs filled the cavernous Court Room I of the Warwickshire Justice Centre as bereft mothers shared the heartbreaking last moments they spent with their children and a dad told of the struggle of living without his beloved son.

The survivors do not feel ‘lucky’ but have been left with deep psychological and complex medical needs.

There was also anger too, as each family said their unimaginable grief had been added to by Spencer’s ‘sickening’ behaviour and attitude. The court heard evidence of his speeding and ‘showing off’ while behind the wheel – yet he played innocent, pleaded not guilty and, according to the families, has not said sorry or shown remorse.

State from Frank Wormald’s family read by dad David.

THE senseless and selfish death of Frank has a continuing and utterly devastating impact on each of us.

This morning, like every other morning of the last two years, we woke to the sickening realisation that our youngest son and brother, Frank, is dead. Very harsh words but a simple truth – the despair we have faced every day and the reality we must continue to face each day for the rest of our lives. It is an all-consuming grief, an immense weight that we must carry with us and one we cannot put down.

It’s changed us all and our futures in every conceivable way. The people we were no longer exist – the family we were and as individuals.

Frank Wormald pictured with Harry Purcell

Friendships and relationships are all broken or damaged.

We think of the life Frank never got to live, all the dreams and plans unrealised, and all the things he never got to do. Our eldest son should have had his brother beside him for the rest of his life.

There are a thousand reasons why we remember Frank each day – a memory, a photograph, a song or a word or a phrase, each time it is tinged with sadness as no matter how happy the memory, each time we lose him again.

Frank was a happy, caring and loving son and brother – a special person who brought light and colour into our lives and the lives of his friends – life with Frank was fun and joyful, he would make us laugh every day.

Now we must adapt to a grey and bleak future, where we must fight every day just to remember the people we were, and the family we were.

As hard as I try not to, inevitably I think of that individual whose actions caused Frank’s death, who has finally accepted his guilt after so many painful months. The way he has conducted himself, the lack of remorse and respect to those affected is sickening.

In this statement there are words like grief and sadness and despair – these are woefully inadequate to describe what we have to endure, what we have suffered and what we must face each day. There are no words for this.

Today concludes the process of justice, but not for us – we move forward but we do not move on from the death of our son and brother, Frank.



