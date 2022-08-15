We can all reduce our energy and save money, says Stratford Climate Action

By Steve Currie,

Stratford Climate Action

I VOLUNTEERED to write this article to help people adjust to the forthcoming tsunami of fuel costs. I quickly realised how naïve I was about domestic energy. That’s not to say it’s complicated, but it needs our dedication and application.

Growing up in the 50s without central heating how did we survive? Waking up to frosted ice patterns on the inside of bedroom windows. The day started by clearing coal fire ashes and lighting a new fire. As an eight-year-old this was fun times, lighting and drawing a coal fire with a newspaper and releasing it just before the newspaper caught fire. No one wants to get back to those days but there are some crucial lessons that we can relearn. Energy frugality is crucial. Energy is an expensive luxury and every activity in our home needs to be optimised to help save fuel costs.

Ecology concept and Environmental ,Banner design elements for sustainable energy development, Vector illustration. (58475496)

We can all reduce energy in all of our activities including staying warm, cooking, showering, bathing, washing and drying clothes, washing bedding, house cleaning, and gardening.

Our bodies generate about 200 watts of energy so insulating ourselves with warm clothing is a primary source for reduced heating costs. Hot water bottles and low power electrical hand and body warmers can be used instead of an expensive central heating paradise.

Classic energy conservation means using as little energy as possible. Boil only as much water as you need, switch off kettles just before boiling, use microwave and slow cookers, avoid using expensive tumble driers, use indoor heated airers. Shower at lower temperatures for the minimum time. Wash dishes in warm water and air dry instead of using a dishwasher. Measure your gas and electricity consumption for all of your activities. Put lids on cooking pots to reduce energy costs and condensation. There is an infinite number of practical energy-saving ideas in the sources listed below.

If you or someone you know is in fuel poverty, then please help them by signposting them to our local ‘Act on Energy’ organisation to get critical advice about cost relief and support. The website is https://actonenergy.org.uk.

If you have funds, insulate your home with loft insulation, seal ‘drafty’ doors, windows and frames. Double glaze windows and doors too for comfort and lower energy losses and costs.

Your motivation to save energy costs will have huge benefits for reducing CO2 impact on the planet and reducing local air pollution.

What’s next? Look at the website links below, share the knowledge and experience with family and friends. Help those who are less able with internet access, especially the vulnerable and the elderly.

Lastly and crucially, write to your MP urging them to introduce fast-track mandatory regulation for renewable and secure energy supplies allowing us to take back control of our energy costs and help save our home, the planet.

The Money Saving Expert website: www.moneysavingexpert.com/utilities/energy-saving-tips

The Energy Saving Trust website: https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/energy-at-home

