THE vital work of volunteers is celebrated with the Coronation Champion Awards this weekend and four volunteers from Stratford district are among the 500 champions selected nationally.

Thousands of people from all over the UK were nominated to receive the Coronation Champions Awards launched by the Royal Voluntary Service which honour the extraordinary volunteers across the country.

Brad Thomas from SPARK Youth Musicin Bearley is off to Windsor Castle for the Coronation Concert on Sunday. He – like other volunteers - will receive a certificate signed by King Charles and Queen Camilla and a coronation pin.