THE MOTHER of Joshua Hillstead, who died after falling into the River Arrow last summer, has launched a water safety charity in his memory.

Joshua had been playing at the water’s edge with his younger sister and stepmum Emma Hillstead when the tragedy occurred.

His mother, Rebecca Hinde, is launching the Joshua Hillstead Foundation charity this weekend, to mark the first anniversary of his death.

Joshua Hillstead

On the charity’s Facebook page, Ms Hinde wrote: “This is a charity I have created after the sudden death of my beautiful son Joshua.

“Our aim is to raise money to help educate all our children on water safety and help stop children drowning in our waterways and to support those who have lost loved ones the same way I lost my wonderful boy.”

Joshua, whose father Carl and stepmum Emma live in Alcester, lived with his sister and mum in Maypole, Birmingham.

After falling in the river, he was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and died on July 23rd, the day before his ninth birthday.