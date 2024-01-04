Water levels fall in Warwickshire’s rivers as worst of flooding passes

RIVER levels in Stratford peaked at just under 2m 30cm – well short of the predicted record levels that had been estimated earlier in the week.

The peak happened earlier this morning (Thursday) – at about 8.30am – and had fallen to just over 2m by 9.30am.

However, water from the River Avon was still covering low-lying areas, including parts of the Bancroft Gardens and the Rec in Stratford town centre.

The Avon level was expected to continue dropping throughout the day, but will be higher than usual – and fast flowing – as the rain of the last few days passes through the river system.

The situation at other rivers in the area is similar – the Arrow at Great Alne was down to 1m 50cm this morning after a peak of more than 3m. The Stour at Shipston and the Dene at Wellesbourne were also falling.

The River Avon in the Stratford, Barford, Alveston, Tiddington and Welford areas remains on a flood warning (where property may be at risk) – although that will likely be downgraded later today.

Other areas have already had their warnings removed, including the rivers Arrow and Alne.

However, the advice from Warwickshire’s emergency services remains the same – stay out of the flood water.

- If you were impacted by the floods or want to thank the people who helped out, get in contact with the newsroom by emailing news@stratford-herald.com.