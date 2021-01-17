Water company Severn Trent says it is unaware of any issues with Stratford’s water supply, despite residents taking to social media in recent days to complain of a smell of chemicals.

The problem was raised on social media, with many residents commenting that they too had experienced the same thing.

However when the Herald approached Severn Trent this week, the company apologised but said it did not know of any reason for the issue.

A spokesperson from Severn Trent said: “We’re really sorry to customers in Stratford who’ve experienced a recent change in their water supply. We’re not aware of any issues on our network that might be causing this. We’ll keep carrying out routine checks to make sure our customers continue to get the usual high quality water.”